The United Nations said on Friday ceasefire talks between the forces fighting over Libya’s capital were back on track, days after the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) pulled out of the negotiations as its foes shelled the city’s port.
Negotiations resumed on Thursday, UN spokesman Rheal LeBlanc told reporters in Geneva. “The talks will continue today (Friday) and they will be getting under way shortly. So things are still happening on that front,” he added.
