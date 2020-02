The Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Sunday it had killed 18 Turkish fighters in total since Turkey moved troops into the country in support of its rival, the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan committed Turkish soldiers and allied Syrian militiamen, reportedly including extremist fighters, to support the GNA against the LNA. The country has been gripped in conflict since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The LNA recently struck a Turkish ship in the port of Libya's capital of Tripoli.

- Developing.



The LNA strikes a Turkish boat, reportedly carrying weapons, in Tripoli's port.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 February 2020 KSA 11:18 - GMT 08:18