Libya’s rival camps announced on Monday they had suspended their participation in UN-sponsored peace talks this week in Geneva.

Lawmakers based in areas of eastern Libya, backed by Libyan National Army (LNA) military commander Khalifa Haftar, said it would not take part because the UN mission to the country had not approved all its 13 representatives.

Rival authorities in Tripoli of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Sarraj said they would also not participate in talks scheduled for Wednesday until progress was made in military negotiations.

Five senior officers from the GNA and five appointed by LNA, led by Haftar, were taking part in the talks hosted by the United Nations’ Libya envoy Ghassan Salame.

Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 22:33 - GMT 19:33