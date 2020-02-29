Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Saturday that the upcoming summit for the 22-member group due on March 30 in the Algerian capital may be postponed for another month or two.

In a joint press conference with the Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on the sidelines of his visit to Algeria, Aboul Gheit confirmed that the Arab world needs to be unified to achieve political compromises.

Aboul Gheit said he will be meeting later on Saturday with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss Algeria’s position on its hosting of the upcoming Arab League summit on March 30.

He expressed his hopes that the summit will be held before the middle of this year.

“The Arab summit may be postponed for a month or two in Algeria,” said Aboul Gheit.

