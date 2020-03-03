Algeria reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to five, state news agency said quoting a statement from the health ministry.

The statement added that the two new cases are from the same family, a father and daughter, and were living in France, adding

that there’s an investigation going to determine the identities of the people who were in contact with them.

