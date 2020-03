Morocco’s health ministry declared on Monday its first coronavirus case, from a Moroccan man living in Italy.

The man is currently receiving health care at a hospital in Casablanca and his health condition is not critical, the ministry said in a statement without further details.

In neighboring Algeria, authorities reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to five.

Also Tunisia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the health minister said on Monday at a news conference.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 01:05 - GMT 22:05