Tunisia will suspend passenger ferry services to northern Italy because of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Mekki said on Wednesday at a news conference.



Tunisia announced on Monday it had confirmed a first case of the coronavirus, a Tunisian national who had recently arrived from Italy by sea.

In another preventive measure, flights from northern Italy will use a separate terminal at Tunis airport to keep passengers apart before a screening process.

In addition, foreign football fans will be banned from attending games with local clubs, Makki told a news conference. Two Tunisian teams are scheduled to play against clubs from Morocco and Egypt in the coming days.

Tunisia’s neighbor Algeria has registered several cases of the coronavirus, as have Morocco and Egypt.

The only North African country so far without a registered case is Libya.





Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23