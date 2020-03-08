Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Sunday it has suspended flights to Italy’s Venice and Milan, currently under lockdown by Italian authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said it will resume flights to the two cities on April 8, and it continues to operate flights elsewhere in Italy.

While the rate of new infections in China has dropped significantly, the virus has spread quickly in new hotspots such as South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The virus had been mostly contained in the Middle East until a surge of cases were spread by travelers returning from Iran. The total number of infected and dead continues to grow, with nearly 93,000 infected and over 3,100 dead.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 19:06 - GMT 16:06