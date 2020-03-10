Tunisia announced on Monday that it had confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to five, of whom four had recently arrived from Italy.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian authorities said they will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome.

The country’s health ministry also said it will bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 01:28 - GMT 22:28