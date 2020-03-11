Algeria has suspended economic, cultural and political gatherings to slow the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said on Tuesday.
The sports ministry earlier announced the postponement of all international sports gatherings and said local sports events would be played behind closed doors.
