Egypt reported on Thursday 13 new coronavirus cases, which included one person who died, the health ministry said.

A 60-year old woman had died in a hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

Egypt reports seven new coronavirus cases, increasing total to 67

Coronavirus: Jordan bans travel to Lebanon, Syria, closes sea ports to Egypt

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 21:47 - GMT 18:47