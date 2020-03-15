Morocco announced the creation of a 10 billion dirham ($1 billion) fund to upgrade health infrastructure and help vulnerable economic sectors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the royal cabinet said.

The fund will help acquire the necessary health equipment and assist sectors such as tourism as well as help maintain jobs and mitigate the social repercussions of the pandemic, the Royal cabinet said in a statement.

On Saturday, Morocco confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 18, including Transport, Logistics and Water Minister Abdelkader Amara who contracted the virus while on a European trip, the state news agency said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 22:51 - GMT 19:51