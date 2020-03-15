Tunisia has created a voluntary fund dedicated to fighting the coronavirus outbreak and reducing its economic repercussions, the North African country’s Ministry of Finance said Sunday.

Tunisia, whose health sector infrastructure is weak, has announced 18 case of coronavirus and suspended prayers at mosques, closed cafes from 1600 local time each day and banned all cultural, sports and economic gatherings.

On March 4, Tunisia announced that it will suspend passenger ferry services to northern Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tunisia’s neighbor Algeria has registered several cases of the coronavirus, as have Morocco and Egypt.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04