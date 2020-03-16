Algeria’s state carrier Air Algerie will suspend all flights to and from France starting March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Sunday.

But Air Algerie will arrange emergency flights to bring back dozens of Algerian travelers and those based in France, it said.

On Thursday, Algeria has registered its first death from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 00:57 - GMT 21:57