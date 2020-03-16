Morocco will close restaurants, cinemas, sports and entertainment venues amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency reported.

Several special flights departed Morocco on Sunday taking thousands of stranded Europeans home as the kingdom announced it was suspending all regular air traffic due to the coronavirus, authorities and airports said.

Moroccan authorities on Sunday increased the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 28, from 18. One person has so far died from the virus in Morocco.

The country has taken a series of measures to contain the spread of the virus, closing schools and universities, cancelling sporting and cultural events and banning public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 13:58 - GMT 10:58