Morocco is closing all mosques and informing its citizens to pray inside their homes as the country implements further measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a state news agency report.

The North African country’s Academic Authority on Fatwas issued its ruling on Monday reassuring that mosques will reopen once the outbreak of the virus is under control.

The ruling on Monday comes as Morocco closed all restaurants, cinemas, sports and entertainment venues amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Moroccan authorities on Sunday increased the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 28, from 18. One person has so far died from the virus in Morocco.



Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49