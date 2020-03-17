Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari will enter quarantine for two weeks with his team after they returned from a trip abroad, according to a statement, despite Libya having yet to record any confirmed cases.

Al-Mismari added in a statement that he and the accompanying delegation did not show any symptoms of the coronavirus but are going into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

The LNA is currently fighting against the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is supported by Turkey. In recent weeks numerous rounds of clashes have erupted in Libya, especially around Tripoli's last functioning airport.



Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 22:18 - GMT 19:18