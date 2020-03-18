The parallel administration controlling eastern Libya will impose a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, excluding security and emergency personnel, to stop any spread of the coronavirus, its interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the virus, but both its UN-recognized government in Tripoli and the rival parallel administration in Benghazi have imposed tight restrictions on travel over the crisis.
