The parallel administration controlling eastern Libya will impose a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, excluding security and emergency personnel, to stop any spread of the coronavirus, its interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the virus, but both its UN-recognized government in Tripoli and the rival parallel administration in Benghazi have imposed tight restrictions on travel over the crisis.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 16:47 - GMT 13:47