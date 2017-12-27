WORLD
Russia accuses US of training former ISIS fighters in Syria

Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (L) and Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan attend the 5th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2016. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow Wednesday, 27 December 2017
The chief of the Russian General Staff has accused the United States of training former ISIS fighters in Syria to try to destabilize the country.

General Valery Gerasimov’s allegations, made in a newspaper interview, centre on a US military base at Tanf, a strategic Syrian highway border crossing with Iraq in the south of the country.

Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become “a black hole” where militants operate unhindered.

Lost territory

ISIS has this year lost almost all the territory it held in Syria and Iraq. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the main part of the battle with ISIS in Syria was over, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The United States says the Tanf facility is a temporary base used to train partner forces to fight ISIS. It has rejected similar Russian allegations in the past, saying Washington remains committed to killing off ISIS and denying it safe havens.

But Gerasimov told the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper on Wednesday that the United States was training up fighters who were former ISIS militants but who now call themselves the New Syrian Army or use other names.

He said Russia satellites and drones had spotted militant brigades at the US base.

“They are in reality being trained there,” Gerasimov said, saying there were also a large number of militants and former ISIS fighters at Shadadi, where he said there was also a US base.

“They are practically Islamic State,” he said. “But after they are worked with, they change their spots and take on another name. Their task is to destabilize the situation.”

Russia has partially withdrawn from Syria, but Gerasimov said the fact that Moscow was keeping an air base and naval facility there meant it was well placed to deal with pockets of instability if and when they arose.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 December 2017 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47
