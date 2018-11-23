Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, that there was no reason his president Tayyip Erdogan and the Saudi Crown Prince could not meet during a visit to Argentina for the G20 summit.

The Turkish presidency has said on Thursday that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the G20 Summit in Argentine.

Mattis: I do not think CIA identified those responsible for Khashoggi’s killing



Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu also said the United States had not informed Turkey of an audio recording regarding Khashoggi's killing, a day after another Turkish daily claimed, Thursday, that the CIA was in possession of a recording that "proves" that the Crown Prince was aware of the killing.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the CIA did not conclude that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Cavusoglu’s statements add more questions to the debate over many claims, including one reported by some media, stating that a CIA “anonymous source” claimed that the Crown Prince had ordered the killing of Khashoggi, based on intercepted phone calls.

Saudi Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman who denied these allegations described the Washington Post’s claim as “a serious accusation that should not be left to anonymous sources.”

Trump said media were guilty of “false reporting” on the CIA’s assessment of the Khashoggi case.

“Anonymous sources are the fool’s gold of journalism. No one believes that unnamed sources of reporters any more–even when those sources are real,” American Media Institute CEO Richard Minister told Al Arabiya English.

Last Update: Friday, 23 November 2018 KSA 12:17 - GMT 09:17