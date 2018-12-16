An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude occurred about 168 km (101 miles) south-southwest of the town of Jayapura, Indonesia, the US Geological Survey reported on Sunday.
The USGS first reported the earthquake at a 6.1 magnitude at a distance of 174 km from Jayapura.
