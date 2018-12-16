UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash dismissed baseless Germany’s former FM statements about a military intervention in Qatar in 2017.

Gargash Twitted on Saunday saying that” “the statement by Sigmar Hartmut [Gabriel], the former German minister, at the Doha Forum that the region, during the Qatar crisis, was not far from a military intervention is incorrect.”

“The decision of the four countries was based on Qatar’s support for extremism and interference in their affairs. I met Gabriel at the time in Berlin and he understood the causes of the crisis.”

He added that the measures taken by the four countries are political and aim to thwart the Qatar’s destructive orientation.

“We realize that Doha will go back to its senses and to its Gulf surroundings in due course and the statement of Gabriel is distinctively spatial and wrong.”

In 2017, a news agency and other media outlets related to Qatar have reported that the White House said American President Donald Trump succeeded in preventing a Saudi-UAE military attack against Qatar. It was barely an hour before Trump issued a statement denying the report.

