President Donald Trump’s former national security chief Michael Flynn received a postponement of his sentencing Tuesday after an angry judge threatened to give him a stiff sentence.

Russia collusion investigation head Robert Mueller had proposed Flynn receive no jail time for lying to investigators about his Moscow ties.

But Judge Emmet Sullivan said Flynn had behaved in a “traitorous” manner and gave the former three-star general the option of receiving a potentially tough prison sentence now -- or wait until Mueller’s investigation was closer to being completed to better demonstrate his cooperation with investigators.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 December 2018 KSA 21:18 - GMT 18:18