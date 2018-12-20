Aysenur Inci, a Turkish citizen with around $300.000 bounty on her head for links to ISIS organization, has been released three days after she was apprehended by Turkish border police, Turkish daily Cumhuriyet reported.

The report added that Inci was arrested while entering Turkey from Iraq at the Habur border last Saturday.

She was released on Tuesday on condition of judicial controls after providing testimony to Turkish police, the newspaper said.

Inci is a part of Turkey’s “Blue List,” a designation assigned to individuals defined as terrorists who are deemed to be members of a group that poses the second highest level of threat to the country.

“There is no threat from Daesh (ISIS) any more, it is a fantasy,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week, according to Ahvalnews.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 December 2018 KSA 09:37 - GMT 06:37