Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Islamabad in the first stop of his Asian tour.

The crown prince was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa among other high-ranking Pakistani officials.

In a press statement circulated by Pakistani official media outlets, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit will consolidate bilateral relations between Riyadh and Islamabad. He affirmed that this visit will move the relations into strong economic partnership.

“The investments accompanied HRH the Crown Prince’s visit will be the biggest investments in the history of Pakistan,” he said, pointing out that a number of memorandums of understanding will be signed for cooperation between the two countries, including an establishment of an oil refinery at Gwadar Port with a Saudi investment.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 February 2019 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28