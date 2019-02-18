Seven MPs from Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Monday announced they were breaking away and forming an independent group in protest against the party’s support for Brexit, and its failure to stamp out anti-Semitism.

“This has been a very difficult, painful but necessary decision,” one of the MPs, Luciana Berger, said at a hastily arranged press conference in London. Berger has been outspoken about the party's approach to anti-Semitism.

The group of lawmakers, calling themselves “The Independent Group”, included Chuka Umunna, who had at one point been seen as a future leadership candidate.



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was disappointed in their decision to leave the party.

