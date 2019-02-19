India’s army said on Tuesday it had killed the mastermind of a major suicide bomb attack in Kashmir which it blamed on Pakistan, as calls grew for reprisals over the deaths of more than 40 paramilitaries and soldiers.

Indian forces have staged operations since Thursday’s attack.

Three militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, were killed in a gun battle that lasted much of Monday, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon told a press conference in Srinagar.

Two of the militants were Pakistanis, including the group’s “chief operations commander” in Kashmir, the army general said.

Dhillon said the attack had been “masterminded” by Pakistan, and specifically its powerful Inter-Services Intelligence branch.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack

Pakistan, which banned the JeM in 2002, has denied any role in the attack.

The attack on a military convoy by an explosives-packed car was the deadliest assault on security personnel in Kashmir for three decades.

Militant hideout

Hundreds of Indian soldiers on Monday raided a suspected militant hideout in a village close to the site of Thursday’s attack.

Besides the three militants, the battle left four Indian soldiers, a policeman and a civilian dead.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan with both the nuclear-armed countries, which have fought three wars, claiming it in its entirety.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting JeM, one of a host of groups fighting the Indian presence in Kashmir. Islamabad denies the charge.

The deaths of the Indian security men have triggered nationwide anger.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 February 2019 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04