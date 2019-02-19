Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday his country had nothing to do with a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troopers in Kashmir, adding that tensions can only ease with dialogue but Pakistan would retaliate if attacked by India.
Khan said India had “leveled allegations against Pakistan without any evidence” and his government was ready to cooperate with New Delhi in investigating the blast in Indian-administered Kashmir.
