Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday where he was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Counter-terrorism, investment and energy security are expected to top the agenda for discussions during the two-day trip which began on Tuesday.

Besides holding talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Saudi Crown Prince will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit.

The visit is part of his Asian tour which began in Pakistan and will end in China at the end of the week.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in New Delhi said that the Crown Prince’s visit to India is a “historic opportunity” to expand collaboration in all sectors, according to Indian media outlets. They also reported that a ‘Strategic Partnership Council’ is set to be created during the visit, which will cover critical areas of mutual interest.

These sectors will reportedly include the areas of investment, energy security, infrastructure and defense where several MoUs are expected to be signed.

