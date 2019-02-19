A delegation of US lawmakers sought to reassure European allies in Brussels on Tuesday that differences over President Donald Trump’s policies were mere “family squabbles” and transatlantic ties remain strong.
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi cast the visit by a 50-strong delegation to Europe as proof of enduring bonds despite anger in European capitals over what is seen as Trump’s disregard for their interests.
“It is about one word: it is about respect,” Pelosi told reporters, stressing that the delegation was the largest yet to attend the Munich Security conference over the weekend.
Misgivings over Washington’s leadership on foreign policy issues was on full display at the conference of world leaders, with anxiety mounting over division in the West on how to deal with threats ranging from nuclear arms to climate change.
“Like in a family, there are ups and downs,” Congressman Eliot Engel, chairman of the foreign affairs committee said. “Things sometimes are bumpy, but they straighten out.”
