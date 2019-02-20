A Danish court handed jail terms on Wednesday to four Syrians who threw Molotov cocktails at the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen and ruled they should be deported.

The verdict, seen by AFP, said the quartet planned and carried out an attack designed to cause “substantial” damage. All four are appealing their sentences.

Three of the four migrants were handed jail terms of one year and nine months. The fourth received an 18-month sentence after he cooperated with investigators.

Nobody was injured in the March 2018 attack on the embassy, which caused slight material damage a day after Turkish forces had taken the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Three of the four men, all residing in Copenhagen’s Kurdish community and aged between 19 and 24, were living in Denmark on temporary residence permits.

They had admitted during their trial to wanting to draw attention to the Turkish offensive.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 February 2019 KSA 18:42 - GMT 15:42