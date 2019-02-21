A North Korean special envoy was seen in Hanoi on Thursday, ahead of meetings with their US counterparts to make final preparations for a second summit next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Hyok Chol, North Korea’s special representative for US affairs, was filmed as he left the Government Guest House in the Vietnamese capital.

It has been reported that he arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday evening.

Kim is scheduled to meet with US Special Envoy for North Korea Steve Biegun, who has also travelled to Vietnam.

The two envoys met earlier this month in North Korea’s capital to discuss details of the February 27-28 summit.

Biegun told South Korean officials after that meeting that they discussed the concrete steps they wanted from each other, and that they would meet one more time before the summit to finalize the plans.

Trump and Kim met for their first summit in Singapore last June, during which Kim pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula, without providing a clear timetable or roadmap.

US-led diplomacy aimed at getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in return for outside concessions has since made little headway.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 February 2019 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47