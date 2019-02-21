Saudi Arabia will release 850 Indians from its prisons after a request from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to New Delhi, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Some 2.7 million Indians in Saudi Arabia form the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom, with many working in low-paid jobs in sectors such as construction, domestic services and retail.

“At the request of the PM @narendramodi, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia ordered the release of about 2,100 Pakistani prisoners from its jails, according to Pakistan’s information minister. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, paid a visit to Pakistan earlier this week, before heading home and then flying to New Delhi.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia signed investment agreements with Pakistan worth $20 billion. In New Delhi on Wednesday, the Saudi Crown Prince said he expected investment opportunities worth more than $100 billion in India over the next two years.

