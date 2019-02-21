Two people have been killed in the southern German city of Munich after locals reported shots being fired at a construction site on Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.



Police assume that one of the people killed fired the shots, spokesperson Sven Mueller said.



“There is no danger for people there anymore,” Mueller said, adding that he had no other details for the time being.



Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker with links to ISIS hijacked a truck, killed the driver, and then drove it into a crowded market place in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens.



Last Update: Thursday, 21 February 2019 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04