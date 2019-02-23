A fire at an airshow in India destroyed 300 cars on Saturday, a senior fire official said, the latest accident to mar the government-run event.

The most likely cause was a “dry grass fire aided by heavy winds”, said M.N. Reddi, a fire official in the southern city of Bengaluru where the show is taking place. There were no reports of casualties, he added in a tweet.

#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire

Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds. — M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) February 23, 2019

Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed rows of burnt-out cars and huge flames and plumes of black smoke.

The Aero India show, run by the country’s defense ministry, aims to become one of the world’s premier aerospace events, but has been troubled by accidents this year.

On Tuesday, two Indian Air Force planes collided in mid-air while rehearsing an aerobatic show, killing one pilot and injuring two others.

A spokesman for India’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 February 2019 KSA 14:36 - GMT 11:36