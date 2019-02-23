A fire at an airshow in India destroyed 300 cars on Saturday, a senior fire official said, the latest accident to mar the government-run event.
Vehicles got fire at parking area of #AiroIndia show at Yalahanka. Fire fighters On the spot.@DGP_FIRE @SunilagarwalI @KarnatakaVarthe pic.twitter.com/5YAk2izsDx— Karnataka Fire Dept (@KarFireDept) February 23, 2019
#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire— M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) February 23, 2019
Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds.
