US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned an outbreak of violence he said was perpetrated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “thugs” after security forces fired on demonstrators, killing two people and wounding more than 300.

“The US condemns the attacks on civilians in #Venezuela perpetrated by Maduro’s thugs. These attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

“Our deepest sympathies to the families of those who have died due to these criminal acts. We join their demand for justice. #EstamosUnidosVE.”

Sunday, 24 February 2019