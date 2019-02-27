A helicopter flying in bad weather crashed Wednesday in Nepal’s mountainous region, killing all seven people on board including the country’s tourism minister, officials said.

Rescuers reached the mountain site where the helicopter went down, about 400 kilometers east of Kathmandu, Home Ministry spokesman Ram Krishna Subedi said. He said all seven on board had been killed.

Government administrator Gita Kamari Rai, who is based at Taplejung District in the northeastern region, said it was snowing and raining at the time of the crash.

Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari and civil aviation officials were among the victims.

Adhikari, 49, had become the tourism minister in March 2018 after the Nepal Communist Party won parliamentary elections.

The rescue coordination office at the Kathmandu airport said a rescue helicopter had been sent to the area but bad weather was making approach to the crash site difficult.

The crashed helicopter belonged to Nepal-based Dynasty Air.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 February 2019 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19