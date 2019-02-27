Pakistan’s military said Wednesday it shot down two Indian warplanes and captured one pilot in the disputed region of Kashmir, after having said earlier that two pilots were captured.



“There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet above a photograph apparently showing the captured pilot, who was shot down earlier in the day after responding to a Pakistani air strike in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics. pic.twitter.com/8IQ5BPhLj2 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

