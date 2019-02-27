Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani rejected Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's resignation on Wednesday, Reuters and The Associated Press reported, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“As the Supreme Leader has described you a “trustworthy, brave and religious” person in the forefront of resistance against widespread US pressures, I consider accepting your resignation against national interests and reject it,” Rouhani said in a letter published on state news agency IRNA.

