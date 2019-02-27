Venezuela’s foreign minister suggested on Wednesday a meeting between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump to “try to find common ground and explain their differences.”

Jorge Arreaza, addressing the UN Human Rights Council despite a walk-out by dozens of Western envoys, said that the United States was trying to overthrow the government of Nicolas Maduro and that his country had lost $30 billion in assets “confiscated” since November 2017, including from the state oil company Citgo.

Earlier at the Geneva forum, an aide to Colombian President Ivan Duque called for action to end Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis and bring about a political transition leading to free elections.

