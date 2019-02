US President Donald Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to kick off their second summit Wednesday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Trump predicted the talks over the totalitarian state’s nuclear programme would be “very successful.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is sure his summit with US President Donald Trump will produce positive results, he said Wednesday.

“I am certain that an outcome will be achieved this time that will be welcomed by all people,” Kim told Trump. “I will do my best to make that happen.”

They were following up on a historic first meeting in Singapore in June with about 20 minutes of one-on-one talks scheduled before a wider dinner. Talks were then scheduled to resume on Thursday.

