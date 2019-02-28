Pakistan will release a captured Indian pilot on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a joint session of parliament on Thursday, in an overture towards New Delhi after soaring tensions fueled fears of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

“As a peace gesture we are releasing the Indian pilot tomorrow,” Khan said, a day after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down in a rare aerial engagement between the South Asian neighbors over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 February 2019 KSA 15:42 - GMT 12:42