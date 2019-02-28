US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met for a second day of talks in Hanoi Thursday aimed at building on their last meeting eight months ago.

That first historic summit in Singapore produced little more than a vaguely worded document committing to “complete denuclearization” and observers say concrete steps will need to be laid out at their second meeting in Hanoi.

But Trump appeared to temper expectations of any major breakthroughs, telling reporters Thursday he was “in no rush”, saying results would be achieved over the longer term.

“We are going to see, there is no rush, we want to do the right deal,” he said as he sat down with Kim at the luxury Metropole hotel. Kim promised to “do my best to achieve a great, ultimately good outcome.”

They had “walked side by side to Hanoi”, where the summit was taking place, and were “continuing great dialogue”, he added.

The leaders are scheduled to meet face-to-face this morning before signing a declaration at 2:00 pm (0700 GMT) today.

Trump will hold a press conference before leaving Vietnam Thursday evening, while Kim will stay on for a state visit until his departure this weekend.

South Korean president to announce new engagement plans

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to offer new proposals for inter-Korean engagement following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon’s announcement is planned for a ceremony on Friday marking the 100th anniversary of a 1919 uprising by Koreans against Japan’s colonial rule and will likely include plans for economic cooperation between the rival Koreas.

The South Korean President who has prioritized improving relations with the North, is desperate for a breakthrough in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang so he can continue his ambitious drive for inter-Korean engagement. He has driven the three-way diplomacy but is held back by tough US-led sanctions against the North.

Moon’s enthusiasm for inter-Korean engagement has caused disagreements with ally Washington, which sees economic pressure as its main leverage with Pyongyang. Seoul last year walked back a proposal to lift some of its unilateral sanctions against North Korea after Trump’s bluntly retorted Seoul could “do nothing” without Washington’s approval.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 February 2019 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08