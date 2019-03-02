A Pakistani Cabinet minister says a key train service between Pakistan and neighboring India will resume on Monday, a sign on easing tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The train service, known as Samjhauta Express, was suspended by Pakistani authorities this past week, stranding people on both sides.

On Saturday, the minister for railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, told reporters that the train link would be restored on Monday.

The train links Lahore with the Indian border town of Atari.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high since Indian aircraft launched a strike in Pakistan on Tuesday in response to a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 troops.

Officials said Saturday that soldiers from both sides again targeted each other’s posts and villages along their volatile frontier in disputed Kashmir, killing at least six civilians and two Pakistani troops.

