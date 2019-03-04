Four Americans and their Kenyan pilot were killed when their helicopter crashed on a remote island in Lake Turkana in a national park in northwest Kenya, police said on Monday.



The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at around 8 pm on Sunday, police said, killing all on board.



The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Last evening at about 8pm, a helicopter crashed at Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana, killing all its five occupants on board.



Security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among the five were four Americans and the Kenyan Pilot. 1/3 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 4, 2019



"Available information indicates that two helicopters had landed earlier at Labolo tented Camp on the National Park’s Island, however one managed to clear the area safely," Kenya's National Police Service said on its Twitter feed.



Police did not identify the victims, saying next of kin had to be notified first.



The crash comes less than a month after three Americans were among five who died in a plane crash west of the country.

Last Update: Monday, 4 March 2019 KSA 09:54 - GMT 06:54