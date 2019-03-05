Pakistan has detained two close relatives of the leader of militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Azhar, as part of a new crackdown against militant groups, the interior ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?