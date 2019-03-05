South Korean intelligence agencies have detected signs that North Korea is restoring part of the Dongchang-ri missile launch site it tore down, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.



Specifically, Yonhap said the closed-off country, under pressure for years to discontinue its nuclear program, is putting back a roof and a door on the facility.



South Korea’s National Intelligence Service also said during a briefing for the National Assembly’s intelligence committee that “the US information is the same as ours,” according to Yonhap.



A second summit on denuclearization between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week broke down over differences on how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear program and the degree of US willingness to ease sanctions on the country.

Last Update: Tuesday, 5 March 2019 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40