British police have not received any claim of responsibility for three small parcel bombs sent to two airports and a major London train station on Tuesday, a senior counter-terrorism officer said.
No one was injured by the devices, one of which caused a small fire in an office building at Heathrow Airport. The other two were sent to London City Airport and Waterloo train station, London’s busiest rail hub. None of the devices caused any disruption to services.
Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said he could not rule out the possibility of more such devices, which he described as small and not designed to kill.
“At the moment there is nothing to indicate motivation, sender, ideology,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“We don’t know who sent them - we are not making any judgments at the moment whether it’s connected to Northern Ireland-related terrorism.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?