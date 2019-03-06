A suicide bomber in Afghanistan blew himself up on Wednesday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, an official said.
The attacker detonated his explosives near the office of a construction company near the city's airport, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is capital.
Firing erupted between members of the security forces and gunmen after the blast, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?