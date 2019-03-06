A suicide bomber in Afghanistan blew himself up on Wednesday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, an official said.



The attacker detonated his explosives near the office of a construction company near the city's airport, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is capital.



Firing erupted between members of the security forces and gunmen after the blast, he said.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

