Multiple explosions hit Kabul on Thursday, with some confirmed to have been caused by rockets that landed near a large gathering. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“The exact area from where the rockets were launched has been identified. So far, we have reports that three people were injured,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the interior ministry.

TOLO News, which had a camera crew reporting live from the commemoration, said that at least 10 explosions were heard. People could be seen scattering in all directions after the blasts.

A reporter who was present at the gathering site said ambulances had rushed to the area to help. “Many people were injured,” the reporter told TOLO News.

An earlier report said an explosion rattled a large ceremony in western Kabul, with the event abruptly cancelled and sending attendees fleeing – including chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and other leading government officials.

“Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us,” said former lower house speaker Mohammad Younus Qanooni during a live broadcast of the event. But moments after the announcement, another explosion could be heard that sent people running for the exit.

The explosion happened during a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the death of Shiite Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari that was attended by many of the country’s political elite, including Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast and no casualties have been reported. The incident comes as US and Taliban negotiations continue to hold peace talks aimed at ending the nearly 18-year conflict.

The last major attack in Kabul occurred in January when the Taliban-claimed responsibility for a car bomb that struck the heavily fortified Green Village foreign compound.

Heavy snowfall across large swathes of Afghanistan has led to a reduction in violence this winter, but warmer weather in the country's south will likely spark an increase in bloodshed with the arrival of the spring fighting season.

Analysts have warned that the Taliban are likely to ramp up attacks in the coming months as they seek to maintain momentum on the battlefield and leverage at the negotiating table.

(With AFP inputs)

Last Update: Thursday, 7 March 2019 KSA 11:50 - GMT 08:50